ACA Congratulates Team Assam on U-15 Girls North East Rising Cup Title

Guwahati: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has congratulated Team Assam on clinching the 2nd North East Rising Cup 2025 (U-15 Girls) title after defeating Tripura in the final here.
Assam beat Tripura by 11 runs via the VJD method in the summit clash held at Judges’ Field. Batting first, Assam were bowled out for 177 in 34.5 overs, with Ankita Chetri top-scoring with 40 off 39 balls. Aradhya Dutta contributed 37, while Murshana Baruah added 22.
For Tripura, Diya Sarkar returned figures of 2/39, while Purba Chowdhury and Riddhi Nama picked up a wicket each.
In reply, Tripura were 51 for 2 in 15 overs when the match was decided under the VJD method. Sayantika Sutradhar scored 24 off 48 balls, while Christina Rema made 14. Nousin Afra Anjum picked up one wicket for Assam.
“Congratulations to Team Assam on clinching the 2nd North East Rising Cup 2025 (U-15 Girls),” the ACA said in a statement on X on Sunday.
Among the individual awards, Sayantika Sutradhar of Tripura was adjudged Best Batter of the Tournament for scoring 211 runs in five innings. Purba Chowdhury, also from Tripura, was named both Best Bowler and Player of the Tournament after claiming 11 wickets in four innings.
Assam’s Ankita Chetri was declared Player of the Match in the final for her 40-run knock.
The closing ceremony was attended by Devajit Saikia as chief guest and MKJ Majumdar as guest of honour.
Several officials from northeastern cricket associations, including ACA office-bearers and representatives from Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur cricket bodies, were also present.