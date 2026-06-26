Active NSCN-K (Ang Mai) Insurgent Arrested in Arunachal's Longding

Itanagar: An active cadre belonging to the banned insurgent outfit NSCN-K (Ang Mai) has been arrested following a joint operation by security forces and the Arunachal Pradesh Police in Longding district.

The operative, identified as "Self-Styled 2nd Lieutenant" Wanglai Wangsa (alias Laipa Wangsa), was apprehended in the Pangsau area. During the operation, security personnel recovered a semi-automatic pistol, a magazine, and five rounds of live ammunition from his possession.

According to police sources, Wangsa joined the militant outfit in 2012. Beyond the immediate arms charges, he was already wanted by law enforcement in connection with a 2022 murder case involving the killing of an individual named Attar Sharma.

Local police have registered a fresh case against him under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

This arrest marks the second major setback for the outfit in recent days, following the closely preceding apprehension of another NSCN-K (Ang Mai) operative in the neighbouring Tirap district. Security forces have significantly intensified counter-insurgency operations across eastern Arunachal Pradesh to clamp down on extortion and militant activities.