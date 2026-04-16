FIR against Tripura MLA, others over alleged violence during ADC polls

Agartala: An FIR has been registered against several persons, including BJP MLA Tafaj Hossain, in connection with a violent incident at a polling booth during the ADC elections in Tripura’s Sepahijala district.
As per reports, the complaint was filed at Kalamchoura police station by TIPRA Motha member Abhiram Debbarma, who is currently undergoing treatment at Bishramganj Hospital following the incident.
According to the complaint, the MLA allegedly reached the polling station along with a large number of supporters, which led to heightened tension in the area and eventually triggered clashes.
The FIR further alleged that explosives were hurled and gunshots were fired during the violence which resulted in injuries to both police personnel and voters present at the booth.
TIPRA Motha has accused the MLA of attempting to influence the polling process.
As per police, the accused fled the spot after security personnel intervened to control the situation.
An investigation has been initiated, and further action will be taken based on the findings.