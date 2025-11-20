Nagaland: ‘PAP regime may hit tourism’, Neiphiu Rio urges Centre to review it

Kohima: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has once again urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to review and revoke the re-imposition of the Protected Area Permit (PAP) regime in Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram, warning that it could adversely impact tourism and the state’s economy. The PAP, imposed under the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958, regulates and restricts the entry of foreign nationals into designated areas. An official from the Chief Minister’s Office said that in his latest letter to the Home Minister, Rio highlighted that Nagaland has emerged as a global tourism destination, driven by the “Nagaland -- Land of Festivals” tourism policy. This success, he said, has led to a steady rise in foreign tourist arrivals, boosting the local economy, creating employment -- especially for the youth -- and projecting a positive image of both Nagaland and India.

However, Rio cautioned that the re-imposition of the PAP regime could reverse these gains. He noted that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reinstated the PAP from December 17, 2024, in Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland, citing security concerns in border areas. The three states had been exempted from the regime since 2010, with certain conditions. Acknowledging security challenges in Manipur and the influx of Myanmar refugees into Mizoram, Rio stressed that Nagaland’s situation is markedly different. He said the state is currently experiencing one of its most peaceful periods since statehood, with no significant security concerns and no refugee influx from Myanmar.

The India-Myanmar border adjoining Nagaland, he added, remains peaceful due to homogeneous ethnic ties and close familial and social bonds across the border. Rio recalled raising the issue during the North Eastern Council plenary session held on December 21 last year in Agartala, chaired by Amit Shah. He argued that continuing the PAP regime in a peaceful state like Nagaland could dampen tourist inflow, pointing out that the state recorded unprecedented arrivals during the 25th Hornbill Festival. The Chief Minister said the state cabinet discussed the matter on January 6 and March 27, 2025.

The government subsequently wrote to the MHA on January 22 seeking a review of the re-imposed PAP restrictions. Rio followed up with letters on July 18 and September 10, reiterating the demand for a relaxation of the regime, subject to any conditions deemed necessary. He emphasised that Nagaland has long been deprived of private sector participation and outside investment, and tourism has recently emerged as a major livelihood sector and key driver of economic revival. The current PAP restrictions, he warned, could sharply reduce foreign tourist inflow and hurt this fragile progress. Rio also noted that Naga artists and cultural ambassadors frequently represent India at major international festivals, showcasing the country’s cultural diversity. A relaxed PAP regime, he said, would help strengthen international cultural exchanges and further promote India’s cultural identity. He added that the issue has become urgent with the festive season approaching, especially the Hornbill Festival 2025, which attracts large numbers of domestic and foreign tourists each year. Reports indicate that the current PAP requirements may discourage many potential visitors. The 26th edition of the 10-day Hornbill Festival, which coincides with Nagaland’s Statehood Day, will be held from December 1 to 10 at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama. (IANS)

