AGP confident of crossing double-digit seats in Assam polls, says Atul Bora

Guwahati: Asserting confidence in the party’s electoral performance, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president and Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora on Sunday said the regional party is set to improve its tally and cross double-digit seats in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.
After a review meeting with party candidates and central office-bearers, Bora told reporters that the party’s performance is expected to improve significantly this time.
“One thing is certain—the number of AGP seats will increase. We will touch double digits. The overall NDA tally will be around 90 seats,” he added.
The AGP is contesting 26 seats as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seat-sharing arrangement, under which the BJP has fielded candidates in 90 constituencies and the BPF in 11. In Sibsagar, both the BJP and AGP are in a friendly contest.
Bora said the party has fielded candidates in several minority-dominated constituencies and claimed that the response from voters, including religious minorities, has been encouraging.
“We are happy that minority communities have extended support to AGP candidates. In some constituencies, results may be decided by narrow margins, but the response has been very positive. We will definitely move from single-digit to double-digit seats,” he said.
Expressing confidence in his own prospects, Bora said he expects a comfortable victory from the Bokakhat constituency.
“There is no challenge in Bokakhat. People are satisfied with the work done over the last ten years, and we have received a very good response,” he added.
Counting of votes for the Assam Assembly elections is scheduled for May 4.