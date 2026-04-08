Grand show of strength by AGP President Atul Bora on final day of campaign

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The final day of election campaigning in the 105 No. Bokakhat Assembly constituency turned into a festive occasion. A massive rally and show of strength were held in support of AGP President and NDA-backed candidate Atul Bora, with participation from tens of thousands of supporters.

From early morning, an atmosphere filled with enthusiasm and excitement intensified the political fervour across the constituency. People from nearly 20 panchayats came out in large numbers, riding motorcycles, cars, and bicycles in multiple rallies to express their support for Bora. Observers noted that such spontaneous participation from villages and tea garden areas carries significant political importance.

In the Kaziranga region as well, a huge bike rally led by Atul Bora saw participation from supporters of AGP, BJP, and allied groups, energizing the area. Hundreds of bikes moving together with flags and slogans created a vibrant scene, with notable enthusiasm among the youth.

Additionally, in the heart of Bokakhat town, Atul Bora rode on a flower-decorated vehicle, leading a grand procession with thousands of supporters. As the rally passed through the main streets, local residents standing outside shops greeted the procession with raised hands.

Addressing the gathering, Bora said that the overwhelming support and blessings of the people have greatly inspired him. He confidently stated, “The people of Bokakhat will once again choose the path of development. NDA is heading towards a certain victory in this constituency. Our goal is not just to win the election, but to serve the people and ensure overall development of the constituency.”

Expressing gratitude for the birthday wishes and blessings he received, Bora added, “Today is a special day for me. I extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has shown love and blessings. This affection and trust give me the strength to move forward.”

He further stated that he was committed to building a strong, developed, and self-reliant Assam through dedicated service to the people. He assured that he would remain committed every moment to taking Bokakhat to new heights of development.

At the same time, Bora strongly criticized the Congress party, alleging that despite making promises for years, it had failed to deliver and had deceived the people.

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