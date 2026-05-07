AGP Praises Himanta’s Leadership, Supports Continuation as Assam CM

The Asom Gana Parishad, a major ally in the BJP-led NDA alliance in Assam, has formally proposed the continuation of Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Chief Minister following the coalition’s emphatic victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

The announcement was made by AGP president and MLA-elect Atul Bora after a meeting of the party’s newly elected legislators in Guwahati on May 6.

Sharing details of the meeting, Bora said he, along with AGP Working President Keshab Mahanta and other newly elected AGP MLAs, met Himanta Biswa Sarma at Dispur and congratulated him for leading the NDA to a resounding electoral victory in Assam.

The AGP delegation also expressed gratitude to Sarma for his extensive campaigning and support for NDA-backed AGP candidates, which they said played a crucial role in strengthening the alliance’s performance across the state.

Among those present during the meeting were newly elected AGP legislators Keshab Mahanta, Prithviraj Rava, Diptimoyee Choudhury, Dr. Tapan Das, Dharmeswar Roy, Bikash Saikia, Dipak Kr Das, Prakash Ch Das and Jibesh Roy.

Bora further stated that the AGP Legislature Party officially conveyed its decision to propose Sarma’s name for the post of Chief Minister of Assam. The party also lauded his leadership in steering the state towards rapid development and expressed confidence that Assam would continue to achieve new milestones of progress and prosperity under his leadership.