Shillong Holds 'Walk for Child Safety' Amid Rising Crimes Against Children

SHILLONG: Amid a disturbing spike in cases of crime against children in Meghalaya, hundreds took to the streets on Saturday in a powerful 'Walk for Child Safety,' demanding accountability, awareness and urgent action to protect vulnerable children. The march, organized by Faith Foundation in collaboration with Child Friendly Shillong and BIDS, comes at a time when the state continues to express concern about the safety of children.

According to data from the organization, 86 POCSO cases were registered in East Khasi Hills alone between April 2024 and February 2025, while Meghalaya Police records show a total of 556 crimes against children in 2024, reflecting a sharp year-on-year rise. Experts say the growing numbers point to a silent crisis that many families still refuse to acknowledge.

The Walk for Child Safety brought together NGOs across Shillong, representatives of various Dorbar Shnongs and concerned citizens, forming a united front to break the culture of denial surrounding child sexual abuse. Participants held placards and raised slogans urging adults, institutions and communities to recognize early signs of abuse and intervene before harm is done.

This year, Faith Foundation is observing Child Safety Week from November 14-20 under the theme "Child Sexual Abuse is Real: Don't Deny It, Act Now." The organization emphasizes that many still believe "not in my backyard," assuming abuse cannot occur in their homes, schools or localities. But such denial, they warn, keeps children at risk and prevents adults from taking timely protective action.

Faith Foundation remains Meghalaya's only child rights organization exclusively working to prevent child sexual abuse. Its interventions include a child safety and life-skills curriculum in schools, helping children understand personal boundaries, identify unsafe situations and seek help. The organization also assists schools across the state in adopting child safeguarding policies, establishing child safeguarding committees and training teachers to recognize and respond to abuse appropriately.

