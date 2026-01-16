AIBOC Flags Safety Risks, Seeks Protection for Bank Officers Deployed on SIR process in West Bengal
Guwahati: In the aftermath of an incident involving one of its officers in the SIR process in West Bengal, the All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) urged the Election Commission of India, state election authorities and the Department of Financial Services to ensure adequate security for its members.
The union referred to an incident in West Bengal’s Farakka, where micro observers were allegedly attacked by miscreants, leaving officers injured.
“AIBOC calls upon the Election Commission of India, the State Election authorities, and the Department of Financial Services to act immediately to ensure the safety, dignity, and fair treatment of all officers requisitioned for SIR duties, and to prevent further disruption of essential banking services during the critical quarter/year-end period,” it said in an official statement on Thursday.
As per the AIBOC, the episode highlighted the risks bank officials face while performing election-related duties without sufficient security cover.
“This incident is illustrative, and more such incidents are poised to occur in an antagonised atmosphere where bank officers, as micro observers, are exposed to personal risk in an unprotected and dogmatic environment. Notwithstanding this precarious situation, additional officers, including lady officers, are being deployed afresh as micro observers, which further heightens the seriousness of the concern,” AIBOC said in a statement.
The confederation also said there was no police protection at the site of the incident and held the Election Commission responsible for ensuring the safety of officials deputed for such duties.
AIBOC further expressed concern over the prolonged deployment of bank officers as Electoral Roll Micro Observers (ERMOs) for the SIR process in West Bengal, stating that the engagement from December 26, 2025, to February 14, 2026, coincides with the critical quarter-end and year-end period.
The union opined that this has disrupted core banking functions, including regulatory compliance, audit work, accounting closures and the achievement of statutory and business targets.
Representing around 3.25 lakh bank officers, AIBOC warned that diverting staff from essential banking roles would adversely affect customer service and the implementation of government-sponsored schemes.
It demanded that such non-banking assignments be factored into business parameters through suitable adjustments so that public sector banks and their employees are not unfairly assessed.
While reiterating that bank officers have always cooperated with lawful public duties, the union said the scale, timing and duration of the current deployment were impairing banking operations and exposing institutions to avoidable operational and compliance risks.
AIBOC also objected to officers being required to travel long distances for training and postings at their own expense, citing inadequate logistical support.
The union further alleged discriminatory treatment, claiming that West Bengal was the only state extensively deploying public sector bank officers for the SIR process, while private sector bank staff were excluded.
It sought immediate intervention to curtail such deployments during the critical period, warning that it would pursue the matter at all appropriate levels until adequate safeguards are ensured.