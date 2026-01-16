PM Modi Extends National Startup Day Greetings as Startup India Marks 10 Years

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed his greetings on the occasion of National Startup Day, describing it as a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit that has propelled India into the ranks of leading global startup hubs.
The Prime Minister said the day recognises the determination and creativity of entrepreneurs, particularly the youth, whose efforts have helped transform India’s startup landscape over the past decade.
“Best wishes to everyone associated with the world of StartUps on the occasion of National StartUp Day. Today is special because we mark a decade since the launch of StartUp India. This day is about celebrating the courage, spirit of innovation and entrepreneurial zeal of our people, especially our youth, who have powered India’s rise in the global StartUp ecosystem,” Modi wrote on X.
Highlighting the wider impact of startups, Modi said they have emerged as drivers of economic change, contributing solutions to social and environmental challenges while generating new avenues of growth and employment.
He noted that the success of Indian startups reflects a willingness to take risks, question established practices and pursue bold ideas.
The Prime Minister also drew attention to government initiatives aimed at strengthening the startup ecosystem, citing reforms that have enabled innovation in emerging sectors such as space and defence.
"These steps have helped create a favourable environment for startups to expand and innovate," he added.
Reiterating the role of startups in building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Modi affirmed the Centre’s continued support for young innovators and entrepreneurs.
He also acknowledged the role played by mentors, incubators, investors and academic institutions in guiding and nurturing India’s startup community.
Expressing confidence in the sector’s future, the Prime Minister said the energy and resilience of Indian startups would remain central to the country’s progress and its vision of becoming a Viksit Bharat.