AICC to Take Final Call on Leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly: Gaurav Gogoi

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday said the decision regarding the new Congress Legislature Party leader in Assam will be taken by the party high command after consultations with party MLAs.

Speaking to reporters after returning from meetings with the Congress central leadership in New Delhi, Gogoi said the All India Congress Committee (AICC) would take the final call on the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

“The All India Congress Committee will decide who will become the party leader,” Gogoi stated while referring to the ongoing discussions over the leadership of the Congress legislative wing in the state.

The Congress leader also informed that a meeting of opposition legislators has been scheduled for Thursday evening, where discussions related to the Assembly session and coordination among opposition parties are expected to take place.

According to Gogoi, the party leadership is holding consultations with Congress MLAs before announcing the name of the CLP leader. He indicated that the decision would be finalised only after taking the views of elected legislators into consideration.

In a show of unity ahead of the Assembly proceedings, Gogoi said Congress MLAs would visit the Assam Legislative Assembly together on Thursday.

The issue of selecting the Leader of the Opposition has generated significant political attention following the constitution of the new Assembly, with the Congress leadership aiming to maintain organisational cohesion while preparing for the upcoming legislative session.