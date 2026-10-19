Air Ambulance Makes Emergency Landing in Dhaka After Door Reportedly Opens Mid-Flight

Guwahati: An air ambulance carrying a patient and six other people from Agartala to Kolkata made an emergency landing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh, after its door reportedly opened mid-flight, according to information available on Monday.

As per sources at Agartala’s Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport said the patient, identified as Anjana Bhowmik, was subsequently admitted to Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka. However, doctors later declared her dead.

The air ambulance, operated by SKB Infracon Private Limited, was carrying the patient, a doctor, a paramedic, two attendants and two pilots.

Those accompanying the patient included Dr Firoz Khan, paramedic Azim Khan, and attendants Shanta Bhowmik and Deep Jyoti Mishra. The aircraft was piloted by Captain Punya Anup, with Captain Tanuj Sharma serving as the co-pilot.

The pilots decided to make an emergency landing after the aircraft’s door reportedly opened during the flight. The aircraft was diverted to Dhaka, where it landed safely.

The pilots and the other people accompanying the patient were reported to be safe.