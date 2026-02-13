Himanta Biswa Sarma urges students to witness historic air show at Emergency Landing Facility (ELF)

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) in Moran on Thursday to take stock of the final preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit for its inauguration on February 14.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma described the event as a historic moment for the state and urged schoolchildren, as well as students from colleges and universities, to attend the inauguration and witness the air show. “This is a historic occasion for us, and I encourage students to come on February 14 to see the air shows. PM Modi will inaugurate the ELF, and for the second time, we will see fighter jets land on a national highway,” Sarma said.

He also mentioned that such events could inspire young students to join the Indian Air Force. “If schoolchildren attend, they will gain interest in joining the Indian Air Force and will learn many things that day,” he added.

The Chief Minister further stated, “The final preparations are almost complete. I urge the people from nearby constituencies to come here and witness the air shows. It will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them.”

For the second consecutive day, the Indian Air Force conducted trial runs at the ELF on Thursday. Large crowds of locals, students, and children gathered to watch as aircraft landed and took off from the 4.2-km highway airstrip on NH-127.

Spectators cheered as jets like the Sukhoi-30, Rafale, Tejas, and the Hercules and Antonov AN-32 aircraft participated in the trial run.

An official highlighted the strategic importance of the ELF: “In case of an emergency or disaster, the ELF will play a crucial role. Dibrugarh is located just a few kilometers away from the China and Myanmar borders, so in the event of any eventuality or war situation, this 4.2 km ELF will be essential.”

Preparations for the event are in full swing, with all major combat aircraft having successfully landed on the airstrip. The district administration has made all necessary arrangements.

