Air India Flight from Frankfurt to Delhi Diverted to Jaipur After Suspected Hijack Alert

Guwahati: An Air India flight from Frankfurt, Germany, to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur today following a suspected hijack alert triggered during the flight. The aircraft, operating as flight AI-2030, landed safely at Jaipur International Airport at 9.35 am and was escorted to a designated isolation bay for security checks.

As per information, the pilot reportedly activated Squawk Code 7500, an internationally recognised transponder code used to alert air traffic control to a hijacking or unlawful interference with an aircraft.

Ahmedabad Air Traffic Control (ATC) reportedly received an emergency signal from the aircraft for a few seconds at around 9 am. The aircraft was subsequently diverted to Jaipur, although the circumstances that prompted the alert remain unclear.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Malviya Nagar) Shiv Dayal said airport authorities had informed the police about the emergency landing after the threat. Police and security team began checking the aircraft after it was moved to the isolation bay. Passengers and crew members were deboarded in phases under security supervision, while passengers and their baggage underwent security screening.

In a statement, Adani Airport management confirmed that all passengers aboard AI-2030 were safe and were being deboarded. It also said the situation at the airport was normal. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and other concerned agencies are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alert. The number of passengers on board was not immediately known.