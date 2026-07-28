Assam: Air India Express Forgo Cargo Charges for Flood Relief Supplies

Guwahati: The Air India Express has announced a waiver of cargo charges for the transporting of flood relief materials to Assam, in a move aimed at supporting humanitarian efforts as several districts in the state continue to battle severe flooding.

The initiative is intended to facilitate the swift movement of essential relief supplies by registered non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and recognised relief agencies assisting flood-affected areas. Eligible consignments include food and dry rations, drinking water, medicines, hygiene and sanitation kits, clothing, blankets, tarpaulins and other humanitarian essentials, subject to regulatory requirements and the airline's cargo acceptance policies.

The waiver applies to Air India Express cargo shipments to Guwahati from Metro cities Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata. The airline currently operates six daily flights from Delhi, three from Bengaluru and two from Kolkata to Guwahati, providing multiple options for the timely transportation of relief materials.

Few NGOs and recognised relief organisations can engage themselves of the facility by contacting the airline through relief@airindiaexpress.com or by calling +91 7982118680 with details of their organisation and cargo requirements. Air India Express said its cargo team would coordinate shipment acceptance, documentation, packaging guidelines and flight allocation, subject to operational feasibility and available capacity.

The airline said the initiative reflects its commitment to supporting ongoing relief operations and ensuring the prompt delivery of essential supplies to flood-hit areas across Assam.