AJP Announces First Candidate List for eight constituencies; Lurinjyoti Gogoi to Contest from Khowang

Guwahati: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Tuesday announced its first list of candidates for the Assam Assembly elections, signaling the party’s early preparations and strategic positioning. AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi will contest from the Khowang constituency, a move seen as significant in strengthening the party’s presence in Upper Assam.

Alongside Gogoi, the party has fielded several candidates across key constituencies. Dilip Barua will contest from Bajali, while Rajen Gohain has been nominated from Barhampur. In Dibrugarh, the party has chosen Mainak Patro as its candidate. Bani Das will represent AJP from Morigaon, and Rejaul Karim Chowdhury has been fielded from Binnakandi.

Further, Pankaj Lochan Goswami will contest from Palashbari, and Jiban Chutia has been named the party’s candidate for Sarupathar. The list reflects AJP’s attempt to balance regional representation and grassroots leadership.

Party leaders expressed confidence that the selected candidates will resonate with local voters and strengthen AJP’s vision of regional development and indigenous rights. More candidate lists are expected to be announced in the coming days as the election approaches, with political activity in the state steadily gaining momentum.