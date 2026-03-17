Income tax Act, 2025 to Replace 1961 Law: Simplified Framework for Taxpayers from April

Guwahati: India’s direct tax system is set for a significant transformation from April 1, 2026, as the Income tax Act, 2025 replaces the Income tax Act, 1961.

While proposals announced in Union Budget 2026 remain largely unchanged, the new law introduces simpler language, a streamlined framework, and structural, conceptual, and procedural reforms aimed at making compliance and understanding easier for taxpayers.

One of the most notable changes is the introduction of the “Tax Year” concept, which replaces the long-standing distinction between “previous year” and “assessment year.”

This simplifies the way income is tracked and taxed by using a single reference period. Tax slab rates under both the old and concessional regimes remain unchanged, providing continuity in tax liabilities for individual taxpayers.

Return filing deadlines have been revised. Individuals filing simpler returns such as ITR 1 and ITR 2 will continue to follow the July 31 deadline. Business or professional taxpayers not requiring audit will have until August 31, audited taxpayers until October 31, and assesses under special provisions until November 30. The revised return filing window is extended to 12 months, although an additional fee applies if filed after nine months.

The Act also increases Securities Transaction Tax (STT) rates on derivatives to moderate speculative trading, and rationalises Tax Collected at Source (TCS) rates across multiple categories. Employer-provided commuting benefits are expanded to cover reimbursed expenses, and share buybacks will now be taxed as capital gains rather than dividends, potentially increasing tax for certain shareholders. Additionally, interest deductions against dividend or mutual fund income are disallowed, while interest on other taxable income remains deductible.

Overall, the Income tax Act, 2025 represents one of the most comprehensive overhauls of India’s direct tax framework in decades. The transition from April 1, 2026, will affect salaried individuals, investors, businesses, and those making overseas payments, marking a new era of simplified compliance, clarity, and modernization in the tax system.