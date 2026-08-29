Srijani Bhaswa Mahanta To Record Testimony In Zubeen Garg Case

Guwahati: Today, the Proceedings in the Zubeen Garg death case are set to advance with the court scheduled to record the testimony of Srijani Bhaswa Mahanta, niece of prime accused Shyamkanu Mahanta.

Srijani has been listed as a key witness by the investigating team after revelations she previously made against her uncle on social media. She had alleged that Shyamkanu Mahanta viewed the late singer as a “commodity”. Her statements subsequently assumed significance in the investigation and were considered among the factors supporting the allegations against the festival organiser.

Zubeen Garg was scheduled to headline the Northeast India Festival in Singapore, but died following an incident at a yacht party. Singaporean authorities had treated the death as accidental, while an independent investigation was subsequently initiated in Assam.

The Assam probe has resulted in murder charges being framed against Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s former manager Siddharth Sharma, drummer and bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and co-singer Amritprabha Mahanta.

Meanwhile, Garg’s cousin Sandipan Garg faces a culpable homicide charge. Conspiracy and breach of trust charges have also been brought against the singer’s bodyguards, Nandewsar Bora and Paresh Baishya.