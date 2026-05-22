‘This Is How I Vacation’: Anil Kapoor Shares Hardcore Workout Video

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor seems to be proving that age is just a number with his latest intense workout video, at his vacation.

Sharing the glimpse on his social media account, the actor showed his how he prefers to spend his holidays, with fitness and discipline.

He captioned the video as, “This is how I vacation…”

In the video, Anil Kapoor was seen doing intense push-ups outdoors with breathtaking mountains and hills surrounding him.

Dressed in a black fitted T-shirt, dark workout pants and a black cap, the actor looked completely focused on his fitness routine.

The clip featured the motivational background score “Live To Win.”

Soon after he shared the post, many celebrities and fans flooded the comment section praising his dedication towards fitness.

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey commented, “Super,” while Maheep Kapoor, Rahul Dev and Maniesh Paul also reacted with applause and fire emojis.

At the age of 68, Anil Kapoor has been driving that fitness has no age bar and continues to live with a disciplined lifestyle and commitment towards health.

The actor has often spoken about maintaining a strict workout regime, following a healthy diet and staying consistent with fitness for several decades now.

Despite his busy schedule, he is a regular with his workout sessions and keeps giving fans glimpses of it all on his social media. (IANS)

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut urges Indian women to be financially independent before marriage amid dowry death outcry