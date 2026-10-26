Allegations of Bribery in Ayushman Card Issuance Reported at GMCH

Guwahati: An Allegations of bribery have emerged at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital , where an employee of the Ayushman department was allegedly caught by a patient’s relatives while collecting money for issuing Ayushman cards.

The employee, identified as Benjamin Nath, as per report he had been demanding between Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000 for each card. As per allegations, Nath was collecting the money in collaboration with another person, identified as Nayan Das.

The incident has raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the issuance of Ayushman cards at the state-run medical institution, which provides healthcare services to patients from across Assam.

Devajit Choudhury has reportedly assured that strict action will be taken in connection with the incident.

However, the allegations against Benjamin Nath and the claims regarding the alleged collection of money have not yet been independently confirmed.

Further details about any formal inquiry or action against those named in the allegations are awaited.