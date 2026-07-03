'Alpha' Hits Theatres as Alia Bhatt's Spy Thriller Draws Mixed Reactions

Guwahati: Alpha, the latest Aditya Chopra's acclaimed YRF Spy Universe, has released in cinemas worldwide today, marking the franchise's first female-led film. Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, the film is the seventh entry in the blockbuster spy franchise.

Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, Alpha follows two elite agents on a high-risk mission involving espionage, action and unexpected twists. Alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the film features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles, with Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Sangay Tsheltrim also playing key characters.

One of the film's major attractions is the return of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir, the popular spy from War. His appearance, teased in the trailer, further expands the interconnected YRF Spy Universe and had generated considerable excitement ahead of the release.

Originally scheduled for release in December 2025, Alpha was subsequently postponed to April 2026 before finally released in theatres on 3rd July , 2026.

However, early reviews from critics and audiences have been largely mixed to negative. Several viewers criticised the film's screenplay, pacing and execution, with some suggesting it failed to meet the high standards set by previous entries in the Spy Universe.

Film critic Taran Adarsh awarded Alpha 1.5 out of 5 stars, describing it as the "weakest film in the YRF Spy Universe". While praising a few well-executed action sequences, he said the writing failed to make an impact. Adarsh also described Alia Bhatt as "miscast", felt Sharvari was underutilised, and noted that although Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol delivered competent performances, Hrithik Roshan's cameo appeared forced.

Netizen reactions were similarly divided, with some users criticising the film's script and casting despite appreciating the action sequences and the franchise's signature production values.

Despite the mixed response, Alpha remains one of the year's most anticipated releases, and its box office performance over the opening weekend will determine whether it can sustain the momentum of the successful YRF Spy Universe.