Landslides Block Imphal-Silchar Highway, Traffic Movement Severely Affected in Manipur

Imphal: Continuous rainfall in Manipur has triggered multiple landslides along the Imphal-Silchar highway, causing major disruption to traffic movement and leaving a large number of vehicles stranded on the route.

The road blockade has affected one of the key highways connecting Manipur with Assam, with several trucks, passenger vehicles, and other transport services unable to proceed due to debris covering parts of the road. The disruption has created difficulties for commuters and transport operators travelling between the two states.

The affected areas, particularly in the hilly stretches of the highway, have witnessed road clearance challenges due to ongoing rainfall and unstable terrain. The highway is a vital lifeline for the region, supporting the movement of essential goods and daily supplies.

Authorities have deployed teams to remove the debris and restore normal traffic flow. Road maintenance workers are assessing the damaged sections and carrying out clearance operations to reopen the route as soon as possible.

Officials have urged travellers to remain cautious while using the highway, as more landslides could occur if heavy rain continues in the region. Efforts are underway to ensure safe and uninterrupted connectivity along the important transport corridor.