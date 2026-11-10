Ameer Shokeen Brought to Agartala Over Alleged Racial Slurs Against Tripura Youth

Guwahati: A self-proclaimed influencer, Ameer Shokeen, arrested in connection with an alleged racial slur against a boy from Tripura, was brought to Agartala from New Delhi by a special Tripura Police team on 10th November . He will be produced before a court, police officials said.

Shokeen arrived at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport amid tight security. Interacting with media, West Tripura Additional Superintendent of Police Dhruv Nath said a case had been registered at New Capital Complex (NCC) Police Station over the alleged use of racial slurs against a youth from the state.

"We registered a case at NCC Police Station over the use of racial slurs against an indigenous youth from Tripura. We arrested him and brought him here from Delhi on transit remand. He will be produced before the court," Nath said.

A special police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Samudra Debbarma had travelled to New Delhi to arrest Shokeen and bring him to Tripura to face legal proceedings.

The case originated from a video that went viral on social media on 20th October , purportedly showing Shokeen mocking a young man from Tripura by calling him "Chinese" and making derogatory remarks about his appearance and identity. The footage triggered widespread outrage across the Northeast, with political leaders, student organisations and civil society groups demanding strict legal action.

The Tripura Students Forum-Delhi also approached the police, seeking an impartial investigation. Following the controversy, Chief Minister Manik Saha directed senior police officials to coordinate with Delhi Police and ensure appropriate action.

Delhi Police arrested Shokeen on 22nd October . A separate case was registered at NCC Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.