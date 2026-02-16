Bhupen Borah Withdraws Resignation After High Command Intervention

Guwahati: In a dramatic development, former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah on Monday withdrew the resignation he had submitted earlier in the day.
The turnaround came after intervention by the party’s central leadership.
Assam Congress in-charge Bhanwar Jitendra Singh told reporters that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had not accepted Borah’s resignation.
"Senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, held detailed discussions with Borah following which the issue was resolved," he added.
Singh said Borah has been associated with the Indian National Congress for nearly 30 years and remains an important leader of the party. He also thanked Borah for reconsidering his decision.
Borah served as president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee from 2021 to 2025 and was replaced last year by Gaurav Gogoi. He is a two-time MLA in Assam.
According to reports, earlier in the day Assam Congress president and MP Gaurav Gogoi visited Bhupen Borah’s residence and is learnt to have played a significant role in convincing him to withdraw his resignation.
After stepping down, Borah had spoken to the media and indicated that internal differences had led to his decision. Referring to recent developments within the party, he remarked that the issue began in Behali and questioned the party’s clarity over participation in the Majuli yatra.
He also disclosed that leaders from other parties, including the CPI(M), had contacted him.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described Borah’s resignation as “symbolic” of deeper issues within the state unit of the Indian National Congress.
He alleged that the party was driven by appeasement politics and claimed that more leaders could resign in the coming days.