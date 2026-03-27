Centre, Meghalaya Sign MoU Under Jal Jeevan Mission for Water Supply Schemes

Shillong: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for implementation of water supply schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission was signed between the National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM) and the Government of Meghalaya on Friday.
As per an official statement, the MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Union Minister for Jal Shakti C. R. Patil.
The MoU pertains to the implementation of water supply schemes, under which the Centre will release funds upon the signing of the agreement.
"It places emphasis on ensuring proper service delivery and sustained functionality of water supply systems in villages, with the State bearing primary responsibility for implementation and outcomes," the statement added.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the signing of the MoU and underscored the State Government’s commitment to ensuring safe and sustainable drinking water access to every household under the Jal Jeevan Mission.
“Safe and sustainable drinking water access to every household under the Jal Jeevan Mission remains our commitment,” he said.
He highlighted the importance of a comprehensive water policy and emphasized ongoing efforts towards water source rejuvenation across the State.
The Chief Minister further stated that the State Government is taking responsibility to resolve issues concerning water availability and management, particularly those linked to source sustainability, through coordinated planning and implementation.
Union Minister for Jal Shakti, in his keynote address, stressed that unless drinking water reaches the last mile, the vision of the Prime Minister for a Viksit Bharat cannot be fully realised.
“Unless drinking water reaches the last mile, the vision of the Prime Minister for a Viksit Bharat cannot be fully realised,” he added.
He stated that the Government of India has accorded priority to ensuring that programmes under the Jal Jeevan Mission are implemented in the right perspective, with a focus on efficiency and outcomes.
He further highlighted the importance of convergence with other schemes such as the G-RAM-G initiative and allied programmes to strengthen implementation and maximise impact on the ground.