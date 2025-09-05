National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducts rescue drill for Brahmaputra Bridge Workers

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), stationed at Patgaon in Azara conducted a rescue awareness programme, mock drill, and training session on Thursday for workers engaged in the construction of the four-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting Mazirgaon near Palasbari in South Kamrup and Sualkuchi in North Kamrup.

The ambitious project, being executed by Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has engaged over five hundred workers who are working day and night to complete the bridge. To ensure the safety of workers, engineers, and other staff involved in the construction activities over the river, L&T, in collaboration with the NDRF, has adopted several precautionary measures.

