Guwahati: Assam has recorded the discovery of a new micro moth species, Glyphipterix brevimucronata, near Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary in Jorhat district. Shared by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on 20th November , the discovery marks India's first taxonomic addition to the sedge moth family in nearly a century, adding to the documented biodiversity of Northeast India.

The newly identified species, Glyphipterix brevimucronata, belongs to the sedge moth family. Its discovery represents India's first taxonomic addition to this moth family in nearly a century, according to the information shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The micro moth has a wingspan of just 6.5 mm, making it a particularly small addition to the documented insect diversity of the region.

The finding also brings attention to the need for further documentation of insect species in Northeast India, where several insect groups remain poorly studied.

The moth was collected on 2nd October, 2025, near Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary in Mariani, Jorhat district, Assam.

The collection site was situated at an elevation of 141 metres. Researchers attracted the moth using a mercury vapour lamp during a field survey.

Following collection, researchers examined its physical characteristics and male reproductive anatomy to establish its taxonomic identity.

Researcher Sahoo identified the species with assistance from Dr Abhijith K. P., a scientist at ICAR-IARI, Assam, and Jayanta Jyoti Sarmah.

The identification involved a detailed examination of the moth's physical features and male reproductive structures. These characteristics helped researchers distinguish the specimen and establish its identity as a new species.

The discovery adds to scientific knowledge of the sedge moth family, which had not received a new taxonomic addition in India for nearly 100 years.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the discovery on social media on 20th November, celebrating the finding and its importance for Assam's biodiversity.

He said, "Wonderful news for nature lovers! Assam is once again making headlines with the discovery of a new micro moth species near Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary."

The Chief Minister also highlighted the richness of Assam's natural world, noting that its biodiversity continues to hold fascinating secrets waiting to be discovered.

The identification of Glyphipterix brevimucronata marks India's first taxonomic addition to the sedge moth family in nearly a century.

The discovery also highlights the value of continued field surveys and taxonomic research in Northeast India. According to the supplied research details, several insect groups in the region remain poorly documented.

The use of mercury vapour light during the field survey and the subsequent examination of physical and reproductive characteristics demonstrate the research process behind identifying the species.

The finding near Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary adds another documented species to Assam's biodiversity records and points to the potential for further discoveries through continued scientific surveys.