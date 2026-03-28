Assam Driving India’s Energy Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Amid ongoing uncertainty in global oil and gas markets due to the West Asia conflict, Assam is playing a decisive role in strengthening India’s energy resilience, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.
Highlighting the performance of Oil India Limited, Sarma said the Assam-based PSU has achieved a major milestone despite global disruptions affecting production, refining and supply chains.
“At a time when the West Asia conflict is creating uncertainty in global oil and gas markets, affecting production, refining and supply chains, Bharat continues to ensure stable supply, steady prices and sustained expansion in the energy sector, and Assam is playing a decisive role in this resilience,” Sarma wrote on X.
The Chief Minister noted that Oil India Limited recorded its highest-ever daily oil and gas production of 1,47,159 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) on March 26, 2026.
"The achievement was supported by record drilling of 73 wells, around 300 workovers and improved operational efficiency across its fields," he added.
He further said the company produced 80,060 barrels of crude oil in a single day, marking its highest daily output in the last decade.
Sarma also added that the development reflects the broader momentum of India’s public sector energy ecosystem, with companies like Numaligarh Refinery Limited expanding domestic capacity despite global headwinds.
“The result is stronger energy security, reduced vulnerability to global shocks, a boost to domestic production and faster progress towards Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.
Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for policy direction, the Chief Minister said Assam continues to provide the ecosystem, infrastructure and support required for exploration, production and refining.
He asserted that India’s energy story remains strong, with Assam at its core.