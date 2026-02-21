Amit Shah Lauds CRPF, Calls It Backbone of India’s Internal Security

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday lauded the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), saying India’s internal security framework cannot be imagined without the force and its decades of sacrifice.
Addressing a gathering at the 87th CRPF Raising Day Parade in Guwahati, Shah praised the paramilitary force for its “dedication and bravery” over its 86-year history.
“The internal security of India cannot be imagined without the CRPF. Through its sacrifices, the force has set an example of dedication and valour for the entire country,” he said.
The Home Minister credited the CRPF with playing a decisive role in stabilising key internal security hotspots and helping transform them into engines of growth.
Highlighting specific operations, Shah said Operation Black Forest showcased the force’s exceptional endurance and combat capability, reflecting what he described as the CRPF’s “unstoppable might”.
He also commended the force for its role in securing major religious gatherings, noting that the CRPF has been instrumental in ensuring the smooth conduct of events such as the Amarnath Yatra and the Maha Kumbh.
Expressing confidence on the fight against Left-wing extremism, Shah said the country is poised to eliminate Maoism by March 31, 2026, crediting sustained security operations and coordinated efforts by central forces.
The Home Minister’s remarks underscored the government’s continued reliance on the CRPF as a key pillar of India’s internal security architecture.
The Home Minister reached Assam on Friday night after wrapping up official engagements in Agartala, where he attended a Rajbhasha Sammelan and launched the second phase of the Vibrant Village Programme.
During the visit, he also addressed a public gathering in Assam’s Cachar district.