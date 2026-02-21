Assam Records 84% Drop in Under-18 Child Marriages, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam has witnessed an 84 per cent decline in child marriages involving girls below 18 years, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.
He credited sustained enforcement and focused government action for the improvement.
Highlighting the development, the Chief Minister said the administration’s firm approach is delivering measurable outcomes.
“We chose to act and we are seeing the difference. Through sustained enforcement and clear intent, we are protecting childhood, supporting mothers and ensuring accountability,” he wrote on micro-blogging site X.
According to Sarma, the state has also recorded a 91 per cent decline in child marriages involving boys below 21 years.
He further noted that teenage pregnancies have fallen by 75 per cent, while authorities have achieved a 95 per cent chargesheet rate in cases related to child marriage.
Sarma said the progress reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring safety, dignity and opportunity for every child in Assam.
According to UNICEF, girls who are married before turning 18 face a higher risk of domestic violence and are far less likely to continue their education. Early marriage often leads to poorer health and economic outcomes compared to their unmarried peers.
These disadvantages frequently carry over to the next generation, placing additional pressure on a country’s health and education systems.
Child brides also tend to enter motherhood during adolescence, a period when pregnancy and childbirth pose greater medical risks for both mother and child. Beyond the health concerns, early marriage can cut girls off from friends, family and community life, affecting their emotional and psychological well-being.
At the macro level, the practice carries significant economic costs, as it undermines girls’ long-term potential and, in turn, impacts broader growth and prosperity.