Assam: 30 Bn CRPF observes 56th Raising Day in Sonitpur district

Tezpur: 30 Bn CRPF celebrated its 56th Raising Day on Tuesday at unit Headquarters, Chariduar in Sonitpur district. This unit was raised as Gujarat State Reserve Police Force in 1962, later on, it inducted in CRPF on April 1, 1968 keeping in view of Chinese attacks. On this occasion, unit Commander Arun Kumar Meena, Commandant-30 Bn paid homage to the martyrs at Martyre Memorial and took regimental Salami at unit Quarter Guard. A Sainik Sammelan was organized in which he lauded the history of gallant action done by the brave Jawans in the past and he expressed his warm blessings to all jawans and family members. On the raising day of unit a grand feast was organized in which various type of food/recreational stalls were set-up for visitors, besides a cultural programme and sporty tug of war competition was organized. Winners and participants were awarded with trophies. Large number of local residents visited and participated. On this occasion prominent personalities of other CAPF organization and Assam State Police authorities were present.

