Amit Shah Likely to Visit Mizoram on 5th October

Guwahati: The Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Mizoram on 5th October and inaugurate several projects, including initiatives under the state Cooperation Department, government officials said on Friday.

Officials said the detailed itinerary for Shah’s visit has not yet been received, but preparations are already under way across the state. During his visit, he is expected to inaugurate various projects being implemented through the Cooperation Department.

Meanwhile, Aizawl Deputy Commissioner Lalhriatpuia has issued an order restricting vehicle parking along the route between Lengpui and the Youth Recreation Centre in the Falkland area of Aizawl on 5th October.

Motorists have been directed to avoid causing traffic obstructions along the designated route, according to the order. All petrol pumps located along the route will also remain closed on 5th October.

The proposed visit comes as the state administration steps up preparations for the Union Home Minister’s programme. The detailed schedule and list of projects to be inaugurated are expected to be finalised once the official itinerary is received.