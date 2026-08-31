Manipur: Naga Legislators Asks Amit Shah’s Intervention Over Alleged Attacks on Naga Civilians

Guwahati: A group of Naga legislators from Manipur has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take immediate action against Kuki-Zo leaders and militant groups over alleged attacks and killings of Naga civilians.

In a letter to Shah, the legislators described the situation as “critical and volatile” and called for decisive measures to prevent further escalation of tensions. They sought the arrest of Kuki-Zo leaders allegedly linked to the killing and dismemberment of six Naga men. The legislators also called for action against Thangboi Kipgen of the Kuki National Front-P (KNF-P), alleging his involvement in the incident.

The legislators further alleged possible collusion involving Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen. However, the allegation has not been independently established.

They also demanded the immediate and nullifying of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki militant groups, arguing that stronger measures were necessary to address the ongoing security concerns.

The legislators urged the Union Government to intervene promptly and take appropriate action to protect civilians and prevent further violence in the state.