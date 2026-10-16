Amit Shah Praises Assam Government for Anti-Drug Crackdown

Guwahati: The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday praised Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam Police for their sustained crackdown on drug networks, citing 945 arrests, 547 registered cases and narcotics seizures worth more than Rs 182 crore.

In a post on social media post, Shah described the action as a “decisive blow to drug networks”. He said the anti-drug campaign had also targeted 703 identified hotspots, while the process of attaching properties worth nearly Rs 31 crore was underway.

“Under the Nasha Mukt Bharat vision of PM Modi, the Vision Document on Narcotics Control 2026-29 reaffirms our resolve to dismantle drug networks, strike at their financial foundations and safeguard our youth,” Shah said.

He further asserted that the fight against drugs would continue with unwavering resolve. Amit Shah’s remarks highlighted the Assam government’s ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking and dismantle the financial networks supporting the illegal narcotics trade.

The figures underline the scale of enforcement measures undertaken by Assam Police, including arrests, case registrations, narcotics seizures, action against identified hotspots and steps towards attaching properties linked to the anti-drug campaign.