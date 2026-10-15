Durga Puja 2026: Guwahati Police Announce Traffic Restrictions from 16th October to 20th October

Guwahati: The Guwahati Police have announced special traffic regulations from October 16th to 20th October to ensure smooth vehicular movement and public safety during Durga Puja celebrations.

Under the restrictions, goods-carrying vehicles will be allowed to enter the city only between 4 am and noon during the five-day period. Daily traffic restrictions will remain in force from 2 pm to 2 am in several areas.

In Dispur, Dr RP Road will operate as a one-way stretch towards Ganeshguri flyover from the Ganesh Mandir side. Entry from Zoo Road beneath the flyover towards Ganesh Mandir will be prohibited.

In the Basistha area, Beltola Market Road will be one-way from Beltola Tiniali towards Jayanagar Chariali. Restrictions will also apply to Bishnu Rabha Path, Basistha Chariali and roads around the AG Office.

In Bharalumukh, vehicle entry will be restricted at several points, including Fatasil Chariali, railway gates 6, 7 and 8, Chabipool and Bishnupur bridge. Parking will be prohibited on designated stretches of AT Road, DG Road and RK Choudhury Road.

On DG Road, goods-carrying vehicles will not be allowed to travel from Jalukbari Rotary towards Paltan Bazaar, Panbazar, Fatasil and Bharalumukh. In the Pandu area, Pandu Port Road will operate as a one-way route for light motor vehicles, three-wheelers and two-wheelers from Adabari Tiniali towards Pandu Ghat.

Traffic restrictions will also apply near Gate No. 4, with vehicles prohibited from travelling along MS Road towards the gate. In Chandmari and Geetanagar, entry from Anuradha Point towards Hatigarh Chariali will be barred, while access from Hatigarh Chariali will remain open. Restrictions will also be enforced near SBI Gali in Noonmati and on FC Road between the High Court East Point War Memorial and Latasil Chariali.

The police have also announced alternative routes for city buses connecting Basistha, Dharapur, Adabari, Lalganesh, Panjabari and Hatigaon.

Commuters have been advised to follow traffic instructions and use designated alternative routes to avoid congestion during the festive period.

Special arrangements will govern entry from inter-district roads, while buses coming from Upper Assam will face restrictions near Paltan Bazaar. The measures aim to manage traffic congestion and ensure public safety during Durga Puja.