Amit Shah predicts major setback for Congress

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Indian National Congress (INC) is likely to face a major setback in the upcoming elections.
Addressing an election rally at Dum Dum near New Barrackpore, Shah said the party could witness its “biggest defeat ever” in Assam and may fail to open its account in West Bengal.
“In Assam, the Congress will face its biggest defeat ever. The party may also struggle in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry,” he said.
Targeting Mamata Banerjee, Shah said her association with the Congress could weaken her politically.
He also criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi over their remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Raising the issue of infiltration, Shah urged voters to support the Bharatiya Janata Party.
“Vote with the aim of making Bengal free from infiltrators, not just to elect representatives or form a government,” he said.
Polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.