Assam Bets on Value Addition to Power Next Phase of Agricultural Growth

Guwahati: The Assam government is stepping up efforts to transform the state's agriculture sector through value addition and modern agri-infrastructure under the Mukhya Mantri Utkarsh Yojana, with a series of processing facilities being established across key agricultural districts.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the initiative, stating that the future of Assam's agriculture lies in creating greater value from farm produce rather than merely increasing production. Under the scheme, a pineapple processing unit is being developed in Lakhimpur, a modern rice mill in Morigaon, a high-tech mushroom spawn unit in Tinsukia and an advanced spice processing unit in Kamrup.

The projects are aimed at strengthening Assam's agricultural value chain at a time when the sector continues to play a crucial role in the state's economy. Agriculture and allied activities account for nearly a quarter of Assam's Gross State Domestic Product and remain the primary source of livelihood for more than half of the state's population. Despite rapid growth in services and industry, the sector continues to support millions of rural households and remains central to the state's economic and social fabric.

Assam's economy has recorded robust growth in recent years, with the state's Gross State Domestic Product crossing ₹6 lakh crore. However, policymakers and experts have repeatedly pointed out that a significant portion of the wealth generated from agriculture is lost due to inadequate processing, storage and marketing infrastructure. Farmers often sell raw produce with little value addition, limiting their income and exposing them to fluctuations in market prices.

Rice remains the state's most important crop, with annual production exceeding 50 lakh tonnes in recent years. Assam is also one of the country's leading producers of tea and is known for a wide range of horticultural crops, including pineapple, banana, orange, ginger and turmeric. The state has emerged as a significant producer of spices and specialty agricultural products such as Bhut Jolokia, while mushroom cultivation has witnessed increasing popularity among farmers and entrepreneurs.

The new facilities proposed under the Mukhya Mantri Utkarsh Yojana are expected to address critical gaps in post-harvest management. The pineapple processing unit in Lakhimpur is expected to help farmers obtain better returns by converting fresh fruit into processed products with a longer shelf life. The modern rice mill in Morigaon is expected to improve efficiency and quality in rice processing, while the mushroom spawn unit in Tinsukia will provide quality inputs to growers across Upper Assam. Similarly, the spice processing unit in Kamrup is expected to create opportunities for branding and marketing Assam's spices in national and international markets.

The initiative is also expected to generate employment opportunities in rural areas and encourage entrepreneurship in agri-business. By promoting processing, packaging, branding and market linkages, the government hopes to ensure that a greater share of the value generated from agricultural produce remains within the state.

With agriculture continuing to be the backbone of Assam's rural economy, the government's focus on processing and value addition is being viewed as a strategic shift from production-centric policies to a market-oriented approach. If implemented effectively, the projects could help increase farmers' incomes, reduce post-harvest losses and strengthen Assam's position as an emerging agri-processing hub in the Northeast.