Amit Shah to Visit Assam, Review Border Security and Launch VVP 2.0

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Assam on Thursday for a two-day visit, with a packed schedule centred on border security, rural development and internal security preparedness.
As per reports, Shah will begin his tour in Silchar, where he is slated to visit Natanpur village in Katigorah, close to the Indo-Bangladesh border.
During the visit, he will assess the security situation on the ground and take stock of the progress of border fencing aimed at checking illegal infiltration and cross-border crimes.
The reports claimed that the review will include interactions with security personnel and district authorities.
In Silchar, the Home Minister will also roll out the second phase of the Centre’s Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP 2.0). The scheme seeks to strengthen infrastructure in border areas by improving road connectivity, telecom services and livelihood opportunities, with the broader objective of making frontier villages economically resilient and self-sustaining.
On Saturday, Shah will attend the 87th Raising Day Parade of the Central Reserve Police Force at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. Notably, this will be the first time the force is organising its national anniversary parade in the Northeast.
The programme will feature ceremonial drills, demonstrations of modern equipment and presentations highlighting the force’s role in maintaining internal security.
The visit comes at a politically significant time, with Assam gearing up for the Assembly elections scheduled in April 2026.
During his stay, Shah is also expected to hold meetings with senior state leaders to review developmental initiatives and discuss organisational preparedness ahead of the polls.