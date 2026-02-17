Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Natanpur under Vibrant Village Programme 2.0

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Natanpur, a small village in West Katigorah bordering Bangladesh, is preparing to welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 20 for the Vibrant Village Programme 2.0. Cachar’s Guardian Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, along with his Cabinet colleague Kaushik Rai, visited key sites, including the helicopter landing spot, the venue for the central government programme, and the location where the Home Minister will address the gathering.

This marks the first visit of a Union Minister to West Katigorah since Independence, leading to heightened excitement among the locals. According to sources within the ruling party, at least 50,000 people are expected to attend the public meeting. Baruah, Rai, and district BJP leaders recently held a detailed meeting at the party’s Silchar office to finalize the event’s schedule.

In a separate development, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced in a press conference in Guwahati that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Silchar-Guwahati corridor in March.

Additionally, a reliable source within the BJP confirmed that Prime Minister Modi would visit Barak Valley in the first week of March to lay the foundation for the high-speed Silchar-Guwahati corridor. The event is expected to take place at Panchagram, the terminal point of the corridor, with an estimated attendance of at least 200,000 people, according to the source present at the preparatory meeting.

