Amit Shah Vows to Free Assam from Illegal Infiltration, Targets Congress

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, and said that the BJP would “free Assam from the sin” of illegal infiltration which he alleged took place during previous regimes.
Addressing a public gathering after laying the foundation stone for a new campus of the Assam Police 10th Battalion, Shah blamed past governments for what he described as demographic stress in several districts.
He also questioned the Congress over the situation in Dhubri, Barpeta, Morigaon, Nagaon and Goalpara, claiming these areas have been heavily impacted by infiltration.
“During the Congress regime, infiltrators managed to enter the state, pushing Assam’s demographic balance towards a crisis. Even at that time, we opposed infiltration and stood in support of the Assam Movement, but the Congress leadership failed to respond,” Shah said.
He further asked, “I want to ask the Congress party — who is responsible for districts such as Dhubri, Barpeta, Morigaon, Nagaon and Goalpara becoming infiltrator-dominated? The BJP will rid Assam of the wrongdoing you have committed.”
Drawing a parallel with anti-Naxal operations, Shah expressed confidence that the state could similarly be freed from illegal intruders.
“If vast regions of the country can be cleared of Naxalism, our land too can be freed from intruders. It requires heart, courage and unwavering resolve — and Prime Minister Narendra Modi possesses all three,” he added.
Earlier in the day in Guwahati, Shah also said it was a matter of pride that the 87th Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Raising Day Parade was being held in Assam for the first time in the force’s history.
“For the first time in the CRPF’s 86-year history, the Raising Day parade is being held in Assam in the Northeast, and it is a moment of pride for all of us,” he said, highlighting the growing national focus on the region.