‘Nari Shakti Watching’: Assam CM Warns of Democratic Response Over Reservation Delay

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that women across the country are closely monitoring those allegedly obstructing their empowerment and will respond through democratic means.
Referring to the “Mahila Akrosh Padyatra” held in Guwahati, the Chief Minister said thousands of women participated in the march to demand their rightful share in governance and raise concerns over the delay in implementing 33 per cent reservation for women.
Sarma alleged that the Congress and its allies had stalled efforts to fast-track the reservation policy.
“Bharat's Nari Shakti is watching on who is conspiring against them and stopping their empowerment and they will answer back democratically,” he wrote on X.
He further noted that women across India had looked to Parliament with hope for early implementation of the reservation, but claimed that political opposition had hindered progress.
Emphasising the growing political awareness among women, Sarma said their participation in democratic processes would shape future outcomes.
The remarks come amid an ongoing political debate over the rollout of women’s reservation, which continues to be a contentious issue between the ruling NDA and opposition parties.