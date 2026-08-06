Amritprabha Mahanta Moves Gauhati High Court Again Seeking Bail

Guwahati: Amritprabha Mahanta has once again approached the Gauhati High Court seeking bail, with the court scheduled to hear the matter on 7th Aug, Friday. The High Court has fixed the bail plea for hearing after Mahanta's earlier applications were rejected by both the lower court and a special court. The fresh petition marks another attempt to secure relief through the judicial process.

The case has attracted considerable public attention, with the High Court expected to examine the arguments presented by both the defence and the prosecution before deciding on the plea. Legal team believe the hearing could be significant, given that previous bail applications had been dismissed by the competent courts.

Mahanta's legal team is expected to argue for bail based on the merits of the case and the circumstances surrounding the investigation, while the prosecution is likely to oppose the plea.

The Gauhati High Court will hear the matter on Friday, after which it may either pronounce its order or reserve its verdict for a later date. The outcome of the hearing will determine whether Mahanta is granted bail or continues to remain in judicial custody.