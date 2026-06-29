Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Sweeps Aside Protocol to Host Baby Shower for Pregnant Sub-Inspector

Anakapalli (AP): In a heartwarming departure from official protocol, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha hosted a traditional baby shower for a pregnant police officer at her residence.

The Home Minister welcomed Sub-Inspector Sahiba Anjum on Sunday to celebrate her Seemantham, a traditional baby shower ceremony. Putting aside her ministerial rank, Anitha personally checked on the officer's well-being and took part in the rituals, offering prayers for a safe delivery and the health of both mother and child.

Video footage from the intimate event showed Anitha gently sliding green glass bangles onto the wrists of Anjum, who wore a traditional red and gold saree with a matching veil. The custom is believed to bring protection and joy to the mother and her unborn baby. The minister also presented gifts to the officer and spent time interacting with her family and fellow police colleagues.

Anjum, who serves as a Sub-Inspector at Nakkapalli Police Station in the Anakapalli district, expressed her deep gratitude for the unexpected honour. She noted that the personal warmth and care shown by the Home Minister made the occasion a truly unforgettable milestone in her life.