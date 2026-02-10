Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor redefines maternity fashion in custom cape lehenga for baby shower

Sonam Kapoor hosted a serene yet stylish godh bharai at her Mumbai home, celebrating her second baby shower with close friends and family.
Atctor Sonam Kapoor's Mumbai home turned into a picture of quiet celebration and couture as she marked her second baby shower with an intimate yet star-studded godh bharai ceremony.

The Kapoor household was transformed on Sunday into a floral sanctuary, featuring lavish arrangements and whimsical hanging paper birds that set a warm, ethereal tone for the traditional puja.

Surrounded by husband Anand Ahuja and father Anil Kapoor, the 40-year-old mom-to-be radiated a distinct maternity glow as she greeted a guest list including cousins Arjun, Khushi, Anshula Kapoor, B-town friends including Kareena Kapoor Khan, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, the gathering was a soulful family affair.

The highlight of the afternoon was undoubtedly Sonam's custom-designed lime green lehenga.

Crafted from a fluid, lightweight fabric, the ensemble featured delicate pastel floral embroidery scattered across the skirt, paired with a matching embroidered choli.

Instead of a traditional dupatta, Sonam opted for a floor-length cape styled in a relaxed pallu drape, offering ease of movement while adding a contemporary silhouette.

The high-waisted lehenga was designed to cradle and highlight her baby bump.

Sonam wore her hair in a sleek bun, paired with a small red bindi and a striking red lip. Heavy gold jewellery, including a statement necklace, matching earrings, stacked bangles, and rings completed the look.  (ANI)

