Andhra Pradesh Young Man Murdered TDP and YSRCP on dog fights

The leader of the Opposition has said that the new government into power has led to immense criminal activities like murder, rapes, political vendetta in just 45 days. The demonic rule is applied in the southern state disrupting the law and order of the state.

The opposition leader claimed that the atrocities around are aggressively promoted by the Telugu Desam Party led under Chief Minister N Chandrababu and termed the Vinukonda murder as such a shame to the ruling government

The Palnadu's superintendent of police also denied the idea of cold-blooded murder that took place in the Vinukonda area.

The Suprintendent of Police said that the warnings are given to the public. The resistance to such an order and violation of rules and regulations breaking the harmony may lead to serious consequences



