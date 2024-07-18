Andhra Pradesh Young Man Murdered TDP and YSRCP on dog fights

Palnadu: The police in Andhra Pradesh reported the death of Sheik Rashid. Sheik Jilani hacked the victim to death in the middle of the road at Mundlamuru bus station. The incident is reported to happened in Vinukonda area of Palnadu District around 9pm, Wednesday.
The aftermath had serious allegations spelling against each other between Telugu Desam Party and the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party. The local Police stated that the murder of Sheikh Rashid is not an outcome of 'political conflict' but the enmity between the two
The incident is a mess of their relation and the spreading of the news be a political murder is a lie confirmed the the local police. Being political is a rumor but few people's projection of their criminal conflicts. YS Jagmohan Reddy the former CM and the chief of YSRCP said the safety of the state is compromised. Such murders openly on the road have negotiated the security and safety of the local people.
SP K Srinivas Rao stated that the crime scene will be reconstructed today and Sheik Jilani will be arrested under the section of Section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The leader of the Opposition has said that the new government into power has led to immense criminal activities like murder, rapes, political vendetta in just 45 days. The demonic rule is applied in the southern state disrupting the law and order of the state.
The opposition leader claimed that the atrocities around are aggressively promoted by the Telugu Desam Party led under Chief Minister N Chandrababu and termed the Vinukonda murder as such a shame to the ruling government
The Palnadu's superintendent of police also denied the idea of cold-blooded murder that took place in the Vinukonda area.
The Suprintendent of Police said that the warnings are given to the public. The resistance to such an order and violation of rules and regulations breaking the harmony may lead to serious consequences
Also Read : Assam: Robbery suspects attempted to flee Goalpara police
Also Watch: