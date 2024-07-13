Tripura: Youth’s Death At Agartala Hospital Sparks Outrage; 4 Arrested

AGARTALA: In a tragic incident, a young boy succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at GB Pant Hospital in Agartala. Four people were arrested in response to the massive protests over the youth's death in the Ganda Twisa sub-division under Tripura's Dhalai District on Friday, July 12.
It began on July 7th, following a small altercation at a fair between two groups. Parameswar Reang was injured in this small altercation that turned violent, and he passed away on Friday morning at GB Pant Hospital while undergoing treatment.
The four boys are currently in judicial custody after being apprehended, said Saju Waheed, District Magistrate of Dhalai.
Following Reang’s death, the turmoil began. Tension rose when his body was returned to Gandacherra.
The villagers called for the arrest of those responsible for the acts of violence against Reang.
"They held a protest and set some small establishments on fire. Some of the shops were gutted by the fire. We have deployed police and paramilitary forces everywhere. We are taking control of the situation. We don’t want it to escalate. The situation is now totally under control," said the District Magistrate.
The district administration has deployed police and paramilitary forces on the ground to maintain law and order.
The DM underscored how social media can increase tensions by sending out provocative messages.
“Still, no additional incidents have occurred. We declared Section 144 in the Gonda Twisa sub-division because we believed the law and order situation would worsen. Despite some protests that occurred last night, everything is normal now," said Saju Waheed.
Gandacherra's internet connection is currently suspended for the next 24 hours.
