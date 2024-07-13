Tripura: Youth’s Death At Agartala Hospital Sparks Outrage; 4 Arrested

AGARTALA: In a tragic incident, a young boy succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at GB Pant Hospital in Agartala. Four people were arrested in response to the massive protests over the youth's death in the Ganda Twisa sub-division under Tripura's Dhalai District on Friday, July 12.

It began on July 7th, following a small altercation at a fair between two groups. Parameswar Reang was injured in this small altercation that turned violent, and he passed away on Friday morning at GB Pant Hospital while undergoing treatment.

The four boys are currently in judicial custody after being apprehended, said Saju Waheed, District Magistrate of Dhalai.