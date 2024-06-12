Newly appointed Union Minister, MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu promises to enhance travel experience for flyers

New Delhi: Newly appointed Union Minister and Telugu Desam Party MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has an optimistic vision for the aviation sector of the country. In an exclusive interview with ANI on Tuesday, Naidu said, “Prime Minister Modi has given me a big responsibility... I want to thank Prime Minister Modi for this... I am very excited to fulfill this responsibility... After taking charge, I will hold a review meeting and plan for the future.” Naidu emphasised his commitment to enhancing the travel experience for all passengers, regardless of their socio-economic background.

“Travelling by plane is no longer just for the rich. People from all classes are flying now, so I will strive to ensure better and more comfortable travel for them,” Naidu told ANI. After meeting the PM, Naidu explained his policy to fulfill the directions given by the PM following his cabinet appointment.

“PM Modi has given me an important responsibility, and I will try to fulfill it. During our meeting, the PM told me that aviation requires more involvement from younger people. The sector has much scope and potential,” Naidu said. Naidu will take charge as the Minister of Civil Aviation on June 13, alongside his Minister of State (MoS), Murlidhar Mohol. BJP’s Jyotiradiya Scindia was the previous aviation minister. At 36, three-time Lok Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam is the youngest minister in the Modi 3.0 cabinet. (ANI)

