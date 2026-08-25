CJP Announces September 5 Youth March in Delhi Over Centre’s Unfulfilled July 25 Promises

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a peaceful youth mobilisation in New Delhi on September 5, accusing the Centre and BJP/NDA-ruled state governments of failing to honour commitments made to young protesters on July 25.

In a press statement issued on August 24, the party said its National Working Committee reviewed the implementation of the assurances given during the withdrawal of nationwide youth protests and expressed concern over what it described as continued delays by the government.

The CJP said a peaceful march will be held from India Gate to the Delhi Police Headquarters, with families of deceased NEET victims and victims of alleged police brutality leading the demonstration. Students, youth organisations and young citizens from across the country have been urged to participate.

According to the party, the government has failed to provide clear assurances regarding the commitments made on July 25. It alleged that authorities had relied on technicalities and delayed action instead of fulfilling the promises.

The CJP also referred to proceedings before the Supreme Court on August 18, claiming that the Union government had not given a clear commitment to provide a list of FIRs registered across the country for consideration by the court.

The party said it had withdrawn its earlier nationwide movement in good faith after the July 25 commitments and accused the government of attempting to backtrack on its assurances.

“We will not accept this attempted betrayal,” the statement said, describing the situation as a “vishwasghaat” with the country’s Gen-Z and young population.

The CJP called on students and youth organisations to join the September 5 march peacefully, with the families of those who lost their children and alleged victims of police brutality at the forefront.

The party said the central demand of the mobilisation would be for the government to honour its commitments “in letter and in spirit.”