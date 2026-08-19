APCC Suspends 14 Leaders for Six Years Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities During Assam Polls

Guwahati: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has suspended 14 party leaders and functionaries for six years over their alleged involvement in anti-party activities during the 2026 Assam Assembly election.

The suspension, effective immediately, was ordered by APCC General Secretary (Organisation) Ramanna Baruah following the direction of state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi.

The action has mainly affected leaders associated with the Silchar District Congress Committee (DCC), Assam Youth Congress and party units in Sonai.

Among those suspended are Silchar DCC vice-presidents Samsur Rahman Choudhury (John), Aktar Hussain Barbhuiya and Mojibur Rahman Choudhury. Silchar DCC general secretary (Organisation) Ajmol Hussain Laskar and general secretaries Shaine Ahmed Laskar and Mehboob Hussain (Ripon) have also been named in the order.

Assam Youth Congress general secretary Ijaj Laskar is among the other leaders facing disciplinary action. The list also includes Silchar DCC general secretaries Hanif Alam Mazumder, Altaf Hussain Laskar (Titu) and Najib Ahmed Laskar.

Jahur Choudhury, general secretary of the Congress Minority Department, Kadir Ahmed Laskar, general secretary of BCC Sonai, former District Minority Department president Ansar Hussain Barlaskar and Sonai Youth Congress president Rakib Ahmed Mazumder have also been suspended.

According to the APCC order, the leaders were found to have engaged in activities against the party during the Assembly election. The suspension will remain in force for six years from the date of the order.

Copies of the disciplinary order have been sent to senior Congress leaders, including AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, APCC president Gaurav Gogoi and the leadership of the Assam Congress Legislature Party.

The order has also been circulated among APCC office-bearers, the party's media and social media departments, the Silchar DCC, the APCC war room and the concerned leaders.