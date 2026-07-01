Tripura BJP Youth Leader Raja Saha Suspended for Anti-Party Activities Amid Ongoing Purge

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suspended one of its controversial youth leaders, Raja Saha, for allegedly indulging in indiscipline and violating party instructions. A former president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Banamalipur Mandal, Saha was currently in charge of the party's 'One Booth, 20 Youth' programme. He is the second party leader to face such action in three weeks, following the suspension of Pratapgarh Mandal president Swapan Roy on June 13 over allegations of moral turpitude.

The newly appointed state BJP president, Abhisekh Debroy, had earlier said that the party would not tolerate indiscipline. Apart from suspending two leaders, he has replaced two Mandal presidents, one of whom was accused of having links to the drug trade and another for failing to implement party programmes.

In a statement, BJP State Committee General Secretary Bipin Debbarma said Raja Saha had been involved in activities that were against the BJP's instructions, ideology, and organisational discipline for a considerable period. The party said he recently came into the spotlight after making social media posts that attracted widespread attention and discussion. "The suspension order has been issued following the instructions of the state president," the statement said.

The statement further said that, despite being warned on several occasions, Raja Saha continued to engage in activities that the party considered anti-party in nature. It alleged that he used social media to publish and circulate opinions and material that went against the party's official policies and established position.

The party has also asked him to submit a written explanation within five days of receiving the suspension notice. The reply must be sent to the BJP Tripura State Office. The party said that if his response is found to be unsatisfactory or if he fails to submit it within the stipulated time, it will take further organisational action in accordance with the BJP's constitution. The suspension order has come into effect immediately.

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